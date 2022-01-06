Food and drink experts for your Veganuary features and product round-ups

Veganuary 2022 is under way and those new to animal-byproduct-free eating, drinking, grooming and living are in need of advice and ideas for where to start and – if they quite like it – how to keep going after January.

For the eating

Louise Palmer-Masterton, founder of Stem & Glory

Expertise: Louise, founder of multiple award-winning plant-based restaurants Stem & Glory, is an expert in vegan food, cooking, and nutrition. Stem & Glory also pledged to be carbon negative by end of 2021 and was recently celebrated as one of the UK Government’s ‘Heroes of Net Zero’ at a COP26 awards ceremony.

Keith Paterson, managing director of SHORE

Expertise: Keith can talk about the superfood that is seaweed, its health benefits and how SHORE grows, harvests and dries different varieties for chips, clusters, pesto and tapenade, as well as the company’s mission to create an edible seaweed industry in Scotland that is 100% sustainable, good for the coastal environment and beneficial for their local, rural communities.

Rob Brice, founder of CRAVE

Expertise: Ex-chef and food fanatic Rob runs food consultancy The Cattle Shed and has worked with a number of the UK’s major retailers. He can speak about how brands that conflate vegan and free-from foods with having to be healthy without worrying if they taste, well, ‘a bit shit’ inspired him to do something different.

Tammy Fry, marketing director at Fry Family Food Co

Expertise: Vegetarian, crossfitter, 5th Dan Karateka, multiple South African National Champion, self-defence coach, surfer, businesswomen, public speaker and mum of two Tammy has nutritional expertise and a passion for fitness to share. She is also an author and can provide advice for making healthy eating easier with plant-based choices.

Jon Davis, managing director at Levy

Expertise: Sports and hospitality provider Levy catered for COP26 and will be providing a range of vegan dishes across their venues throughout January. Jon, as well as James Buckley (Levy’s director of culinary) are available for comment.

For the cooking

Val Stones, baking expert for Stannah

Expertise: Former British Bake Off contestant Val is an expert in vegan alternatives (alongside Paul Hollywood-wrangling) and can comment on catering for vegans, vegetarians and coeliacs, finding alternatives, and maximising flavours so that meat isn’t necessary.

Julian Denis and Harry Fox from Mao Chow and Mao Chow Express

Expertise: Julian and Harry are on a mission to show that vegan doesn’t have to mean boring and can speak about using bold flavours, hits of spice and carefully balanced textures to ensure dedicated eaters of meat won’t notice the difference. As well as having vegan recipes to share, they’re both really happy to provide comment on why they decided to open a vegan restaurant.

Jamie Keeble, co-founder of HECK

Expertise: Jamie can talk about what it takes to develop a plant-based range and bring it to market, HECK’s vertical farm system onsite at its North Yorkshire HQ that is growing herbs and vegetables for products and the move to become the first sausage company in the UK to include climate labelling on its packaging, so that consumers can base their purchases on how they impact the environment.

Niki Webster, author and blogger, Rebel Recipes

Expertise: Niki, who is about to launch her fourth cookbook, is available to talk about anything vegan – especially in the food sphere. She has been a vegan for over three decades and shares recipes and advice with her readers. Niki is also an advocate for sustainable, ethical, and local produce and is available to comment on a wide variety of related topics.

Lucy Parker, vegan influencer

Expertise: Vegan food influencer, photographer and chef Lucy specialises in accessible recipes for vegans and flexitarians that use seasonal ingredients. She is happy to talk about vegan cooking, current food trends, using seasonal and British ingredients and working as a food influencer.

Maya Simler, CEO of PLAYin CHOC

Expertise: This global vegan chocolate brand has won 25 awards since launching in 2018. CEO Maya can talk about the growing demand for vegan chocolate compared to last year as well as what to look out for when making vegan chocolate swaps.

For the drinking

Stuart Kronauge, global CEO of Juice Plus+

Expertise: At Juice Plus+, Stuart brings her passion and knowledge of plant-based nutrition as well as her personal experience of living a vegan lifestyle. She knows all about achieving the right balance while maintaining a positive relationship with a plant-based diet and lifestyle and is available for comment.

Anita Rae, founder at Crave Drinks

Expertise: Anita has been involved in both sports nutrition and the music industry for many years and saw a gap in the market for gluten-free and vegan-friendly canned drinks. She can speak on how health-conscious consumers can stay energised while supporting their immune system.



Anna Dominey, UK general manager of Remedy Kombucha

Expertise: Remedy Kombucha is vegan, gluten-free, fructose-free, paleo-friendly and HALAL certified – dependent on opportunity, Anna can speak about the use of natural ingredients, live cultures, antioxidants and organic acids to support gut health.

