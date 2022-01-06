Health and lifestyle experts for your Veganuary features

Veganuary is about more than just the food.* For features on general health concerns, ethical beauty and fashion as well as advice on maintaining a vegan lifestyle beyond January, here are experts available for comment via the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service.

*Though, if food and drink experts are what you’re looking for, you can find them in our sister post here.

For your health

Claire Maskell Gibson, corporate communications manager (Dental) at Bupa Dental Care

Expertise: Claire at Bupa Dental Care has a range of dental experts from across the UK who can provide clinical expertise on all-things oral health. While veganism is great for the planet and health, getting the essential nutrients is vital for protecting your teeth. Bupa’s experts are on hand to offer tips and advice on which foods are right for Veganuary.

Dr Greg Potter, chief science officer of Resilient Nutrition

Expertise: Having designed and formulated vegan products for stress relief and energy boosts, Dr Greg is qualified to discuss a number of health and nutrition topics, from sleep to nutrition and weight loss.

Jenna Hope, nutritionist

Expertise: Regularly featured online, in print media and on TV and radio, nutritionist Jenna Hope can comment on the key nutrient focuses required on a plant-based or vegan diet as well as insight into nutrients that can be missed, and where to obtain them. She can also provide recipe ideas and vegan alternatives to popular favourites.

Jayne Clark-Denyer, founder of Organically Epic

Expertise: Jayne founded Organically Epic in 2015 after exploring more natural alternatives to household products. As an advocate of an organic and natural lifestyle herself, Jayne can comment on ensuring products used are natural and organic where possible – particularly cosmetic and personal care items.

For self-care, sprucing and living well

Eileen Holford, founder of Wild Planet Aromatherapy

Expertise: Eileen started Wild Planet Aromatherapy ten years ago with a passion to make home fragrance that’s as clean and chemical-free as can be – everything is made ethically, sourced sustainably, in small batches with 100% natural origin raw materials. She’s on hand to talk about different scents to work in harmony with your mood.

Maya Lewis, vegan make-up artist

Expertise: Maya has been working as a makeup artist since 2006 and went entirely vegan in 2018 ‘for ethical reasons – it made sense to start making my kit vegan too’. Seeing an increase in demand for ethical makeup and hair design for weddings and fashion shoots, from leading mainstream labels and independent designers, Maya can comment on quality vegan makeup and beauty products, in terms of what to look for, how ethical they are, and which ones offer great quality as well as value.

Dr Simoné Laubscher, nutritionist and formulator, and Leighton Richards, CEO, at WelleCo

Expertise: Founded by Elle Macpherson, ingestible beauty and wellness business WelleCo offers plant-based wellness solutions – Dr Simoné and Leighton can provide journalists with comment and insight on a range of areas for Veganuary, including nutrition, beauty, skincare and fitness. The brand is also launching a new vegan hair product this month, so snap up the info for any vegan product round-ups you’re working on.

Stacey Skidmore, managing director of Ecovibe

Expertise: Stacey’s company Ecovibe sells sustainable alternatives to everyday essentials, from homewares to haircare and even cleaning products, and champions significant changes for the everyday consumer. Stacey can provide expertise on the environmental effects of choosing vegan products, how to sustain/transition into a vegan lifestyle, and can be on hand to offer everyday vegan product suggestions.

For fashion

Jessica Kruger, founder of vegan leather accessories brand Luxtra

Expertise: Jessica – whose barefooted outdoor upbringing in Sydney, Australia fostered her love and respect for nature – can talk about vegan fashion, vegan leather, fruit leather and the process of making luxury vegan accessories. Jessica can also comment on going circular – something Luxtra, a certified b corp, is working towards.

Alicia Lai, founder and CEO of vegan fashion footwear brand B_Boheme

Expertise: Alicia has been a committed vegan for many years and has worked in sustainable fashion for 14 of them. She started her business to create stylish vegan-friendly shoes to help people live a vegan lifestyle – the company has recently relaunched with a made-to-order model to focus on increased sustainability. Alicia can provide comment on using innovative and sustainable vegan materials and processes at every stage of design and production.

For your pets

Drew Griffiths, CEO of W’ZIS?

Expertise: Veganuary isn’t just for humans – dogs can take part as well. How? Well, Drew is ready to explain how vegan treats can provide a healthier option for dogs (fewer calories, etc.) and are good for training/treating puppies.

For the history and growth of veganism

Karin Ridgers, founder of VeggieVision TV

Expertise: Karin has been vegan for 25 years and can talk about the changes to veganism over time. Former director of The Vegan Society and presenter at VegfestUK, Karin set up VeggieVision TV as well as VeggieVisionDating.com to connect fellow vegans. Karin has just interviewed Moby and has coached celebrities and media to be vegan and is super-passionate about the subject.

Camilo Romero, CEO, and Julia Ocampo, sustainability director of Luker Chocolate

Expertise: Camilo and Julia of this family-owned, Colombian-based chocolate manufacturer work with oat milk and white oat milk chocolate primarily, and are available for comment on topics including the rise of vegan chocolate, vegan consumer habits and the future of veganism.

For advice on going vegan

Star Simmons, founder of vKind

Expertise: vKind connects vegan consumers with verified vegan-owned businesses of all kinds across the globe and is hoping to bust stereotypes about the vegan lifestyle with its YouTube travel series Vibes, launching this month. Star is available for comment on the importance of resources for people who want to go vegan.

Pia Werzinger and Siobhan Dolan at vegan campaigning charity Viva!

Expertise: Pia and Siobhan are happy to speak about all things veganism, including food and drink, recipes, experiences and – the very important first step – how to go about becoming vegan. For inspiration, check out some ideas at the Vegan Recipe Club.

Dr Shireen Kassam, founder and director of Plant Based Health Professionals

Expertise: Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer at King’s College Hospital, London, Dr Shireen also works at the University of Winchester where she has developed the first UK University-based course on plant-based nutrition. Having founded Plant Based Health Professionals UK in 2017 in order to bring evidence-based education on plant-based nutrition to the UK and beyond, she can speak about making an informed switch to veganism.

Lucy Hird, vegan blogger at The Pisces Vegan

Expertise: Lucy believes inclusivity and non-judgment is the way forward when it comes to learning all about veganism and can speak on the everyday vegan lifestyle, eco-friendly choices, food tips and vegan swaps.

Ryan Pace, senior product & innovation manager at foodspring

Expertise: Ryan can provide helpful advice and guidance to debunk common myths surrounding a Vegan diet including its compatibility with individual fitness goals, its supposed lack of variety and its impact on the body.

Tom Jenane, nutrition and fitness expert for Nature’s Health Box

Expertise: Tom can offer advice on how to switch to a vegan diet including the important implications to consider beforehand, where most people slip-up and how to find animal-free products. With previous experience working as a PT, Tom can also offer exercise and fitness tips and guidance for those looking to start their New Year resolutions.

