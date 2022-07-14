Hello to the Journalist Enquiry Service’s new community manager

The ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service has been through many iterations and evolutions since its launch in 1998. While the service has evolved alongside the changing functions and requirements of the media industry, what hasn’t changed is our aim to aid UK journalists in their responsibilities to inform, educate, entertain and empower their audiences.

Keeping up-to-date with the ever-changing needs of those working in the media continues to be a priority for the ResponseSource team in 2022, and helping us to stay connected is our new community manager Andrew Strutt.

Joining from our Media Bulletin news team, Andrew will be out and about at industry events to find out more about the challenges facing media professionals today, what you would find useful in your work – whichever sector you’re in – and how ResponseSource can help.

A NCTJ-qualified journalist himself, Andrew is well-versed in the blocks journalists can face in the day-to-day of the job and is looking forward to learning more from journalists.

‘As soon as the opportunity came up, I really wanted the job. In my four years at ResponseSource as a media researcher, I’ve always enjoyed chatting to journalists – whether that be on the phone or via email. From friends I have in the industry, I know how tough the day-to-day working life is for journalists.

‘Features need to be filed in time, case studies need to be topical and interesting, and information in articles needs to be accurate, and that is where I will come in to lend a hand – well, the Journalist Enquiry Service will. If we can get a better understanding of who our journalist community are and what they need, then we can offer better support and advice to them when using the service, and also look at ways to improve it as well.

‘I’m looking forward to meeting people both online (via email, Zoom calls) and in person (at networking events, conferences, etc.) and creating some interesting content that will be useful to both the journalists and PRs that use the Journalist Enquiry Service.’

As well as relationship building, Andrew will be sharing insight from Journalist Enquiry Service users, finding emerging and upcoming trends the community can watch out for and sharing ways to get the most out of the service.

Please come over and say ‘Hi!’ when you see Andrew out and about. You can also email him on andrew.strutt@responsesource.com or go find him on Twitter @RS_Strutty.

New to the Journalist Enquiry Service? Send a request for what you need for your news and features, whether expert comment, new academic research, review products or spokespeople – try it here.

For making the most of the Journalist Enquiry Service, here are pointers on how to fill out the form to get exactly what you need from UK PRs.