January statistics and surveys from press releases on ResponseSource

We take another dip into the surveys and polls behind some of January’s stories on the ResponseSource Press Release Wire – including which age groups are most likely to pick up the phone, which regions are least likely to make New Year’s resolutions, and how many people are looking for more satisfaction in their work.

Motoring statistics

31% of the UK population agree that the state of the UK’s road network “constitutes a national emergency” according to workforce management software company Re-flow. People in the East of England region have the worst opinion, with 50% of those polled agreeing there is “a crisis in the state of repair of roads in the UK”. Read the full story.

What Car? Vans is concerned that over 40% of new vans don’t come with alarms fitted as standard. It analysed data from 38 police forces who responded to its Freedom of Information request, finding that between June 2016 and June 2019, more than 43,000 vans were stolen in the UK, the equivalent to more than 30 a day, and 117,000 vans were broken into over the same period. Read the full story.

Job satisfaction surveys

Think Forward Consulting says that 75% of people in the UK are unhappy within their role based on a survey of almost 1,500 workers. 83% of those who responded said that they were not recognised for doing a good job. Read the full story.

Just Landlords says that 27% of landlords think they may stop being landlords by next year, with 31% saying they have more worries than they did 12 months ago, and 28% say that owning rental property is “very stressful”. Read the full story.

Society and 5G

Mediahawk says 32% of Generation Z (16-24 year olds) prefer to pick up the phone to discuss a purchase – surprisingly only 24% of 35-44 year olds (24%) said the same. 60% overall wanted the option to discuss complex, personal or expensive purchases on the phone if necessary. Read the full story.

HelloFresh says that exercising more regularly is the most popular New Year’s resolution, chosen by 36% of people in its survey. It also found that people in Wales were least likely to make New Year’s resolutions (over 47% said they wouldn’t). Read the full story.

Telecoms industry researcher Telecomspricing has found 5G pricing plans have risen an average of 13% over the last quarter worldwide, reflecting increased speeds and data allowances. Out of 121 5G plans analysed 41% consist of mobile data allowances of less than 100 GB per month. Read the full story.

AI-powered audience intelligence platform Pulsar (a sister company of ResponseSource) is tracking digital audiences’ interest in the US primaries candidates. Bernie Sanders had the largest volume of conversations on social media between 13 – 26 January with 2.6m post mentions – more than those of the next two candidates combined – Warren and Biden, both at 1.2m. Read the full story.

Sanders pulls ahead of the pack online

For tips on evaluating statistics stories see our guide here. This is just a snapshot of the stories you can find every day on the ResponseSource Press Release Wire – search for subjects that work for you here.