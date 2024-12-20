ResponseSource Wrapped: The media trends of 2024

With Christmas nearly upon us, as well as the end of 2024, let’s look back at the big media trends covered on the ResponseSource blog this year.

Before we dig in, we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the journalists and media professionals that have given us interviews, spoken at our events, or used the Journalist Enquiry Service – thank you!

1.Navigating journalism with ADHD: Insights from freelance journalist Kat Brown

There has been a significant rise in ADHD diagnoses for adults in the UK in recent years. Freelance journalist Kat Brown spoke about how that has affected her as a writer, what the industry can do better to support journalists with the condition, and the two books she published this year.

2. Mental health experts available for comment

After the highs of Christmas and New Year celebrations, January can be a difficult time for many. We gathered a list of experts, from psychologists to specialists, able to provide comment to journalists on everything from treating depression to holistic wellbeing.

3. Gardening experts available to provide comment

The Home & Garden category is always one of the most popular on the Journalist Enquiry Service. Back in May, we put together a list of useful contacts, including a gardening landscaping expert, an assistant garden centre manager, and a conservation scientist.

4. Highlights from the Society of Editors conference

The Society of Editors celebrated its 25th anniversary with its annual conference back in April. Panels focused on war reporting, the press’ relationship with the police, and political coverage in a year of elections. We summarised the key issues and advice from the day.

5. Earth Day experts available to talk to the media

Another round-up of experts making our top ten – this time concerning Earth Day, which took place back in April. Environmental reporting is gaining more coverage from the mainstream media but you need people in the know to provide the facts. This selection covered electric vehicles, ocean plastic pollution, and decarbonisation projects.

6. Writing about the royals: Interview with Alexander Larman, books editor at The Spectator World

The royal family are never far away from the headlines – Alexander Larman shared his thoughts and advice on how to write about them, his more regular beat of arts and entertainment, and the final book in his ‘Windsors trilogy’.

7. Sport experts available for comment on Paralympics 2024

The pinnacle for many athletes is winning gold at the Olympics and Paralympics. We had several former Olympians and Paralympians ready to share their views and expertise with the media, along with directors of sports and fitness groups, and a performance nutritionist, too.

8. Key takeaways from Press Gazette’s Future of Media Technology Conference 2024

Another staple in the annual journalism conferences is the Press Gazette’s Future of Media Technology Conference. AI, as it has been for a few years now, was a big talking point but other panels shared advice and tips on retention strategies, advertising, and working with tech platforms.

9. Travel experts available to provide comments to journalists

Travel is another category that is popular on the Journalist Enquiry Service throughout the year but June and July sees it reach its heights. We shared a list of experts ready to talk about everything from solo travel destinations to tourist attractions, as well as wellness retreats.

10. Ways to use ResponseSource you might not have considered

Many journalists, broadcasters, and content creators use ResponseSource to get expert information (as seen above with five of the expert comment lists featuring) but the Journalist Enquiry Service and the website as a whole can be used for much more. From announcing your new job or patch, to gathering up press releases, this blog post gives you advice on how else we can help you.

