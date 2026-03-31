Topics to cover in April 2026 and how ResponseSource can help

Spring feels like it is slowly blooming as we enter into April, and the change in season may have you thinking about what new content or events to cover over the next few weeks. Luckily, we have you covered with suggestions on what to cover right now, what’s coming up later this month and suggestions of topics that we regularly see on the Journalist Enquiry Service during this month.

What to cover right now

There are two walking related events this month with the first being Walk to Work Day, which falls on the first Friday in April, and then at the end of the month (30 April) there is On Your Feet Britain, which again encourages people with desk jobs to get moving. An interview with a health and fitness expert on the benefits of walking would tie in nicely with this, and why not tie it in with stress reduction, as April also happens to be Stress Awareness Month.

Easter is very nearly upon us but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to cover. The most obvious place to start is by reviewing this year’s must-have Easter eggs or looking at some cheaper chocolate for those on a budget. There are also two weeks of school holidays for most and therefore you may want to speak to a travel expert about some last-minute locations to get away too, or ideas for days out that are fun for all the family.

From April onwards, there are a number of garden shows and events across the UK and that includes the Tulip Festival at Hampton Court Palace. The tulips are set to be in a bloom from 3 -26 April which gives you plenty of time to go and cover the event in-person. Alternatively, you could round-up some of the other major gardening or flower festivals coming up or get comment on the best ways to grow tulips in your own garden.

What’s coming up?

The UK’s two biggest marathons both take place in April with the Manchester marathon on 19 April, and then London a week later. Both events will see thousands of runners taking part and raising money for charity, and thousands in attendance as well to watch these annual events. You could look to get a case study and speak to someone about their reasons for taking part, or speak to a running coach about the training that’s needed to complete a marathon and how non-runners could get into the sport.

Earth Day has been going for nearly sixty years now and continues to unite people across the world to think about doing more for the environment. There are hundreds of events taking place globally on Saturday 18 April ahead of the actual day which is four days after. Speak to an expert about different ways that people can help tackle climate change or attend one of the events taking place and get vox pops from people on what made them want to join in.

If you’re looking for a celebration that is quintessentially British, then look no further than National Tea Day on 21 April. This is an opportunity to pay tribute to the humble cup of tea and could be done with a feature on some of the best British teas currently on the market. You could also look to tie it in with St Georges Day which is just two days later, as well.

Still stuck? Here are common trends from the Journalist Enquiry Service for April

Gardening, as mentioned earlier, gets more editorial coverage as we enter into the Spring and Summer months and that’s reflected on the Journalist Enquiry Service, with just over 5% of requests in April 2025 being around this topic. Grab a gardening expert to chat about what work needs to be done in the garden in Spring or get gardening products to review and recommend.

Travel is often on people’s minds during April with the Easter holidays and then half term in May and two bank holidays as well. It’s therefore unsurprising to see that 5% of the total enquiries in this month last year were focused on travel. There’s a range of travel experts you can get comments and holiday recommendations from or you may want to get some case studies talking about their travel experiences in unusual destinations.

As well as thinking about getting back out in the garden, many people use the change of season as an excuse to look at home improvements. That was reflected last year when there were over 8.5% of requests in April 2025 containing ‘home’ as a keyword. Get comments on the latest interiors trends or review some of the latest fashionable products for the home.

Looking for a new home to send your JournoRequests too? Then why not send one via the Journalist Enquiry Service and get case studies, expert comment, product review items and much more! In the market for some stats and facts? We also have the Press Release Wire too so you can grab some relevant information from a range of recent press releases.