Topics to cover in April and how ResponseSource can help

Stuck for ideas about what to cover in April? Aside from the obvious holiday coming up (Easter) then you might be in need of some advice to help with features and articles. Here are some topics you could cover, and get information and experts on via the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service.

What to cover right now?

Rachel Reeves is set to announce her Spring statement on 26 March, updating her plans for the UK economy. This, combined with bills set to rise for energy, broadband, water and council tax from April, means a lot of people will be interested in what this means for their household budget. Some analysis with a personal finance expert will help shed more light on the new economic situation.

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April and this year’s theme is Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures – focused on maternal and newborn health. If you want to talk to some health experts to link into this then we already have a list for you here, or you could get a case study to interview about this important topic.

The Easter holidays are nearly here for teachers and students, with Good Friday falling on 18 April, and most schools breaking up the week before. An article covering activities and days out for families would tie in nicely with this, or you may look to review Easter eggs and suggest which ones are best for kids, and adults too!

What’s coming up?

If you’re looking for something quintessentially British to write about, then 21 April is National Tea Day. 2025 marks the ninth anniversary of the annual celebration. A feature around the different varieties on offer or the best afternoon teas in the UK could be just the cup of tea for readers.

Remaining in a patriotic mood, two days after National Tea Day it’s St George’s Day. Falling in the Easter holidays this year, there is likely to be more activities and events taking place to celebrate the occasion. Send an enquiry to find out what ones you could attend and write a review on, or recommend to go to.

At the end of the month, 27 April, the London Marathon takes place. Elite athletes and fun runners will take to the streets to complete the 26.2 mile course. You may want to get a case study and talk to someone about their reasons for taking part in the event, or gather some advice from fitness experts about what to consider if you’re looking to take up the sport.

Still stuck? Here are common trends for the Journalist Enquiry Service for April

Local elections usually take place each year in May and ‘election’ last year received over 1% of the total enquiries for April. This year 1657 councillors are due to be elected across 23 councils on 1 May, in the first test for Keir Starmer’s Labour government. You could look to interview people that have changed their voting intentions since the General Election or get expert political analysis on what to expect from the council elections.

Getting information from PRs around being ‘outdoors’ becomes a focus for journalists around this time, and in April 2024, 2.5% of the requests contained the word ‘outdoors’. Enquiries tend to focus on leisure activities and hobbies you can do outside.

Despite being a couple of months away, ‘Father’s Day’ requests begin to be sent in April. In both 2023 and 2024, around 3% of enquiries in April were for this topic. They tend to focus on products and gifts to give for the special day but many also look for days out or experiences for fatherly figures.

Want to get ahead with your Father’s Day gift guide? Send a request for review products on the Journalist Enquiry Service to get gadgets and presents for your feature. If you’re in need of stats and research then a press release may be best and the Press Release Wire can help you out on that front.