Topics to cover in August and how ResponseSource can help

We are now firmly into the second-half of the year and while some journalists may be turning their attention towards Christmas-related features and articles, there is still plenty to cover right here and now. Below we have highlighted some of the big events and celebrations coming up in August that you could cover, as well as what normally proves popular on the Journalist Enquiry Service for this month.

What to cover right now?

There is a new Prime Minister in at 10 Downing Street and Andy Burnham has wasted no time in setting out his agenda. Numerous announcements have been made by the new Labour leader in the last week as he looks to turn the tide on the cost-of-living crisis and help businesses out. With more changes set to be announced, a feature with a political expert on what else we can expect from the Burnham administration would be timely, or case studies of people that will feel the benefits of these new policies.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe has become a staple event in Britain and draws in thousands of visitors for the three weeks it’s on, this year from 7-31 August. Over 3600 shows will be staged this year, varying from theatre to comedy to spoken word. To mark the start of this year’s event, you could look back at some of the breakout comedy acts from the Fringe Festival’s of the past or you could get recommendations of the best restaurants, bars and other activities to do in Edinburgh while you’re visiting for the Fringe.

There is a smorgasbord of days dedicated to individual foods and drinks coming up in August, with National Rum Day (17 August) and National Burger Day (24 August) later in the month, but before those there is National Prosecco Day (13 August). You could mark the occasion by learning about the history of Prosecco and how it’s produced from an expert, put in a request to get the latest bottles that are on the market, or suggest some non-alcoholic options as the best alternative.

What’s coming up?

It’s been a summer of glorious British sunshine and people have been making the most of it with more time outdoors, and what better activity to do outside than watch a film? Barbican in London are embracing this with their outdoor cinema from 19-30 August. There’s a mixture of films from big blockbusters like’ Arrival’ to 80s classics like ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’. You could get insight from a film or culture expert about the rise of outdoor cinemas in the UK or look to review places that are doing similar things in your area.

The Bank Holiday weekend is always a busy one for festivals and celebrations and West London will be full of colour and noise on the 30 & 31 August for Notting Hill Carnival. You could look to do a feature on the enduring appeal of the carnival and its history so far, or get a case study of someone that has appeared in multiple carnivals as part of one of the many steel bands or Brazilian bands.

On the same weekend, music lovers will be heading to Reading and Leeds Festival (27-30 August). Charli XCX, Dave, Chase & Status, and Raye are just some of the big names performing at this year’s festival. An exclusive interview with one of the artists previewing Reading & Leeds would work well or help out first time festival goers by providing a list of tried and tested camping gear essentials and must-have gadgets to survive the long weekend.

Still stuck? Here are common trends from the Journalist Enquiry Service for August

Travel performs well as both a category and a keyword throughout the year and it’s arguably at its peak in August, with just over 5% of the enquiries this time last year being around ‘travel’. With the kids being off from school then it’s a great time to chat to a travel expert about last-minute family getaways in August – be that abroad or in the UK. Alternatively you could get ahead of the game by finding out about new hotels and resorts opening up later this year or in 2027.

While we are still enjoying the summer sunshine right now, Autumn usually begins to increase in popularity around this time with 3% of the total requests in August 2025 containing ‘Autumn’ as a keyword – overtaking ‘summer’ which only appeared in 2% of enquiries this time last year. The seasonal related requests can be quite broad in their scope but you can tailor it to the sector you cover. That means you could look for new Autumn products and launches in fashion, beauty, technology and for the home and garden, or get an expert to shed light on what major projects are happening in Autumn in construction, manufacturing or transport.

Finally, there are several wellness festivals that take place in the UK in August and that might be why ‘wellness’ performed so well as a keyword in August last year, with 2.5% of the total requests covering this topic. A related-topic and keyword in ‘fitness’ also cropped up in 2.5% of enquiries in this month last year. Therefore you may look to speak to experts in either or both fields to shed light on what people can do at home, or look for products to review that can both improve your fitness and help with your general health and wellness.

Want to find the latest products to improve your fitness or get a wellness expert to share their knowledge? Then send a request via the Journalist Enquiry Service to get exactly what you need. There is also our Press Release Wire too if you’re just looking to grab some stats and facts to add into your article.