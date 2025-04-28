Topics to cover in May and how ResponseSource can help

After the egg-citement of Easter and an April that was choc-ful of events, you may be wondering what to cover in May. We’ve got you covered – here are potential topics and celebrations for writing up that can all be sourced with help from the Journalist Enquiry Service.

What to cover right now?

A first test for Keir Starmer’s Labour government comes in the form of the local elections on 1 May. If you’re writing a last-minute preview or prediction of what will happen, grab expert advice from a political analyst, or speak to some case studies in the aftermath.

The whole of May is National Walking Month. One of the many benefits of walking is improved health, and we already have a list of experts for that here. Walking is also good for your mental health – this month also has Mental Health Awareness Week (12-18 May) so why not source comment from a mental health expert as well – which, again, we have a handy list for here.

5 May is the first of two bank holidays this month. Ideas on how to spend the long weekend, be that activities or places to travel, could make for an interesting feature piece. Plus, if you’re looking for a more lighthearted piece, then 4 May is Star Wars Day and you may want to speak to a case study who goes all out to celebrate.

What’s coming up?

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show gives garden designers and landscapers the chance to show off their displays and it will be taking place from 20-24 May. Give your readers advice on how to create their own garden designs with some expert commentary, or send a request to get the latest gardening gadgets to review and recommend.

While the UK may not have the best recent record, millions of people will tune in on 17 May to watch the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. Many fans celebrate with viewing parties, so you may look to chat to some super fans about what their plans are. You could also catch up with former UK entries about what the experience is like as Remember Monday prepare to represent the country this year.

The day after Eurovision, 18 May, is World Baking Day. Give readers information on how they can become the next Paul Hollywood or Mary Berry with advice and recipe ideas from bakers and food experts.

Still stuck? Here are common trends for the Journalist Enquiry Service for May

While we might not quite be into the summer months, ‘summer’ cropped up in over 8% of the total enquiries for May last year. Requests covered everything from summer holiday getaway destinations to the latest fashion trends and ideas for home interior makeovers.

With nicer weather on the horizon (hopefully!) then many people will be dusting off their barbeques, and ‘bbq’ received nearly 2% of all requests in May 2024. You could review some of the latest models and gadgets and accessories that accompany them for a feature article.

Finally, May sees the start of festival season with events such as Radio 1 Big Weekend and Slam Dunk – 1.5% of Journalist Enquiry Service requests contained the word ‘festival’ this time last year. Send your own requests for info on essential items to take, or case studies for the lowdown on how to make the most of music festivals.

Fancy getting your festival must-have list sorted? Get products to review and recommend via the Journalist Enquiry Service. But if you’re looking more for stats and research then you can find that on our Press Release Wire.