Topics to cover in November and how ResponseSource can help

As we enter November, the countdown to Christmas is very much on. That’s also very much the case on the ResponseSource Journalist Enquiry Service with lots of festive requests coming in. But what else can you cover as we enter the penultimate month of the year? Below are a few ideas for other features and articles.

What to cover right now?

In case you had forgotten, it’s time to remember the 5th of November and Bonfire night. The 5th falls on a Tuesday, so some events will be taking place the weekend before or after but this still allows time to recommend the best places to go.

If you write for a trade business or HR title, you might want to cover National Stress Awareness Day on 6 November. An article featuring expert opinion on how to cope with stress in the workplace would tie in nicely with the awareness day.

On the topic of potential stress points, Rachel Reeves is set to announce her first budget this week. There have already been lots of predictions for the Labour Chancellor’s statement, and the beginning of November will be full of reaction to the new policies and changes. Financial advice pieces will be everywhere, so case studies of how the Autumn budget will affect different people and sectors could cut through more.

What’s coming up?

The whole of next month is Movember – to help, we’ve previously compiled lists of both health experts and mental health experts, who are available to provide comment.

At the end of November (29th), it’s Black Friday. Many will also take part in Cyber Monday, too on 2nd December. Get review products and create a listicle with all the shops and companies that will be taking part to keep readers informed with the Journalist Enquiry Service.

With the festive season closing in, many places are getting ready to host Christmas markets. Several will be opening their doors in November, including probably the most famous in Winter Wonderland in London. Providing advice on the best places to visit to get in the Christmas spirit could make a good feature article, perhaps with some expert opinion as well.

Still stuck? Here are common trends from the Journalist Enquiry Service for November

Seasonal content always proves very popular on the service and nearly 4% of the enquiries in November 2023 contained the word ‘Winter’. Topics vary widely but you could look for how to stay warm during the Winter, interior design recommendations to get the home feeling festive or garden tips on what needs to be done during these months – and we already have experts gathered together in one list that you could contact.

The ‘cost of living’ has been a key phrase in the last two years, with around 2% of journalists sending requests around it in November 2022 and 2023. With the Winter Fuel payment being cut and suspected rises to bills in the coming months, audiences will want advice on what they can do to help them out.

Perhaps surprisingly, last year at this time around 1% of requests were for ‘Valentines’. Journalists were looking to get ahead of the game with the first major day/celebration of the new year. Date night ideas, gifts to give for the special day and places to go with your significant other are all potential feature articles for 2025.

