Topics to cover in October 2025 and how ResponseSource can help

With less than three months to go until Christmas, September onwards sees attention turn fully to getting festive features and content ready. Struggling for ideas aside from this topic? Below are a few options of events and areas that you can cover in October and how the Journalist Enquiry Service can help you.

What to cover right now?

The month begins with two food and drink related celebrations as 1 October is both World Vegetarian Day and International Coffee Day. World Vegetarian Day marks the beginning of Vegetarian Awareness Month and so some recipe ideas and information around the health benefits of being vegetarian would tie in well with this. International Coffee Day offers the opportunity to share some expert advice on the best ways to make a coffee and advise on new flavours and varieties to try.

Mental health has become increasingly important in the modern world and World Mental Health Day on 10 October helps to both celebrate that and raise awareness of it. We have previously put together a list of mental health experts, who can share advice on everything from depression and anxiety, to addictions and grief.

World Car Free Day took place last week but the push to get people away from driving continues in October as the whole of the month is International Walk to School Month. You might look to share some expert insight into ways to stop air pollution (and we’ve previously put together a list of some environmental experts) or you could grab a case study of a family that has noticed an improvement in their lifestyle since going car-free for the school drop off.

What’s coming up?

There are not one, but two literature festivals taking place in October. Cheltenham Literature Festival kicks off first, from 10-19 October, before the London Literature Festival between 21 October and 2 November. Top authors such as Zadie Smith, Sebastian Faulks, Ian McEwan, and Jojo Moyes will be speaking across these two events. You could look to get interviews with some of the writers or preview the festivals before they begin.

Staying with the arts, and the BFI London Film Festival takes place from 8-19 October. The festival premieres some of the world’s best new films, as well as events such as Screen Talks which sees leaders in contemporary cinema talking in in-depth interviews. Speak to a film expert about some of the expected highlights from the festival or give a little history on some of the most popular movies to have debuted during this event over the last 69 years.

The end of the month will see many people celebrating Halloween – either by dressing up and heading to parties, going to a Halloween parade, or paying a visit to a haunted house. Send an enquiry and get some ideas for last-minute costume ideas or the best spooky places to visit.

Still stuck? Here are common trends for the Journalist Enquiry Service for October

The Journalist Enquiry Service’s Travel category is normally at its peak in June and July, but October also produces a strong showing with requests around activities and places to go for the half-term break. This year, most schools will be taking their week off from 27 October, giving plenty of time to get an article together with advice on the best ways and places to go to keep the kids entertained.

While it doesn’t take place until 5 November, Guy Fawkes Night or Bonfire Night gets a lot of requests during October on the Journalist Enquiry Service. These are mainly focused around the best places to see firework displays to celebrate the occasion.

Finally, in October last year, just over 4% of the requests featured the word ‘budget’. With concerns around money and bills an issue again for this Autumn and Winter, an interview with a money expert on the best ways to budget your finances would make for a timely feature.

Want some Halloween decorations ideas or UK getaways for the October half term? Send a request via the Journalist Enquiry Service and get help with these pieces. Plus, you can check out the Press Release Wire as well, if it’s more stats and figures that you’re looking for to complete your article.