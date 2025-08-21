Topics to cover in September 2025 and how ResponseSource can help

August may for many be a time to relax and enjoy some time away from the day job with a holiday, but as a journalist, there is constant planning to be done for the next feature or article. If you need some ideas for what to cover in September, then read on to see what is on the horizon, and how the Journalist Enquiry Service might be of assistance.

What to cover right now?

It’s been a busy summer of sport and that continues into September with the Women’s Rugby World Cup (22 August – 27 September) taking place in England. After success for the Lionesses in the Women’s Euros, the England ladies rugby team will be looking to keep the good times rolling. You may look to chat to a former rugby player about England and the home nations chances at the tournament, or to an expert about the rise in the following and promotion of women’s sports.

The first Monday of September marks the beginning of Zero Waste Week meaning this year’s event starts on 1 September. The annual awareness campaign looks to promote a reduction in landfill waste. Why not speak to an environmental expert about what people can do at home to cut down on their waste? To help, we already have a list prepared.

The British Science Festival also takes place in early September (10-14) and this year’s event is being held in Liverpool. The programme is free so you could review the latest developments and talks given by leading scientists and engineers, or write a feature about the history of the festival, which is now in its 194th year.

What’s coming up?

The eyes of the fashion world will turn to the capital later this month for London Fashion Week (18-22 September). The world’s top designers will be showcasing their latest collections and setting trends for the upcoming seasons. Want to get more insight into the fashion world? We have a list of experts that can help you with any features relating to this.

You would expect that Oktoberfest would begin in…October, but this year’s celebrations kick off in Munich from 20 September through to 5 October. The event is heaped in tradition so you may look to write a feature covering the history of Oktoberfest, or you could preview one of the many events that will also be taking place in the UK.

Another event which you may not expect to take place in September is National Fitness Day, which this year is on 24 September. Last year, over 10 million people took part and completed an activity. Speak to a fitness expert about the health and lifestyle benefits of doing a regular physical activity, or get a case study of someone who has taken up a new sport on the back of taking part in National Fitness Day.

Still stuck? Here are common trends for the Journalist Enquiry Service for September

The first day of Autumn falls on 22 September and it’s therefore unsurprising to see that ‘Autumn’ appeared in nearly 4% of the total requests in September 2024. The change of season presents opportunities for content on various topics from what needs to be done in the garden, to skincare, beauty tips, and the best places to head for an Autumnal holiday.

And we don’t want to scare you, but Halloween is only two months away. This is usually the month we see requests for Halloween costumes and party ideas start to peak – just over 2% of all requests this time last year were for ‘Halloween’.

Finally, the most in-demand keyword in September 2024 was ‘Christmas’. Nearly 14% of all requests were looking for Christmas content, whether that be for advent calendar products to review or gift guide ideas. This now becomes a constant keyword on the Journalist Enquiry Service and will only increase in popularity as we get closer to the festive season.

