News / PR

A Breath of Fresh Air this December: EcoAir Appoints Rooster

By Tahmina Mannan
3 days ago
EcoAir has appointed Rooster to manage its brand and product PR, following a competitive tender process.

As of 1 December 2024, Rooster is working with the EcoAir team to drive brand awareness, promote product, and communicate the brand’s vision of ensuring clean indoor air quality for all. The agency’s remit will include corporate, product & lifestyle comms, product sampling, influencer marketing, charity partnerships, and thought leadership & commentary.