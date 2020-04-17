Aaron Tinney returns to freelance work

Aaron Tinney is returning to multi-media journalism and will be offering content to national newspapers, magazines, websites and broadcasters across news, entertainment, features, politics and business.

He has recently left his role as UK editor at American Media Inc and has also previously served as editor of Loaded magazine, as a senior showbiz reporter at The Sun and held various editorial, investigative journalism and news desk positions at Reach PLC, Independent News & Media and the BBC.

He’s currently based in his native Northern Ireland and is available to cover stories and events across the province. Aaron is also open to editing, feature writing, content marketing, copywriting, ghostwriting, speechwriting, public relations, media training, content creation and media consultancy contracts.

He is contactable for commissions and enquiries at aarontinney@yahoo.co.uk.