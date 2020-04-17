 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Aaron Tinney returns to freelance work

By Andrew Strutt
17 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Aaron Tinney is returning to multi-media journalism and will be offering content to national newspapers, magazines, websites and broadcasters across news, entertainment, features, politics and business.

He has recently left his role as UK editor at American Media Inc and has also previously served as editor of Loaded magazine, as a senior showbiz reporter at The Sun and held various editorial, investigative journalism and news desk positions at Reach PLCIndependent News & Media and the BBC.

He’s currently based in his native Northern Ireland and is available to cover stories and events across the province. Aaron is also open to editing, feature writing, content marketing, copywriting, ghostwriting, speechwriting, public relations, media training, content creation and media consultancy contracts.

He is contactable for commissions and enquiries at aarontinney@yahoo.co.uk.

