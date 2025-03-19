Abby Knight appointed Lifestyle Editor at Elysium Lifestyle Magazine
Abby Knight has joined Elysium Lifestyle Magazine as lifestyle editor. Abby will be covering alternative health, wellness including spa and beauty treatments as well as nutrition and food news. She will also cover off book reviews and celebrity collaborations across these subjects, and is interested in receiving press information across these topics.
