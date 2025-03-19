 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Abby Knight appointed Lifestyle Editor at Elysium Lifestyle Magazine

By Christina Pirilla
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Abby Knight has joined Elysium Lifestyle Magazine as lifestyle editor. Abby will be covering alternative health, wellness including spa and beauty treatments as well as nutrition and food news. She will also cover off book reviews and celebrity collaborations across these subjects, and is interested in receiving press information across these topics.

