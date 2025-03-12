Aberfield appointed by a trio of leading manufacturers

Aberfield Communications has been appointed by three of the North’s leading manufacturers to deliver PR and strategic communications, as the trio look to continue their growth.

The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency will work with Mansfield Pollard, a leader in specialist air management solutions; the UK’s leading manufacturer of winter maintenance and highways vehicles Econ Engineering, and global leader in structural steel engineering William Hare Group, with a full suite of PR, content and marketing services.

William Hare Group has appointed Aberfield to raise awareness of its experience and capabilities working on nationally significant infrastructure and property projects across the UK and beyond.

Mansfield Pollard has appointed Aberfield to support its strategic growth and reinforce its market leadership across the industrial air handling, data centre cooling and acoustic control markets.

Econ Engineering is working with the agency to highlight its leading market position and its role in developing the engineering leaders of the future.