Aberfield appointed by Calderdale College

Aberfield Communications has been appointed by Calderdale College to design and deliver an integrated marketing plan to drive enquiries for Collaborative Apprenticeships, a project focused on increasing and improving the quality of apprenticeships in Calderdale and its surrounding areas.

The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency will be creating the marketing strategy for the project, which is set to run until June 2023, before developing and delivering an integrated plan that engages with employers through a combination of paid and earned activity, including PR, case studies, PPC, social media and website and event support.

Collaborative Apprenticeships is managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges and funded by the European Social Fund (ESF). Calderdale College is supporting the delivery of the project, and will be launching a wide range of free training courses and providing support targeted at SMEs in the Calderdale area, designed to help them either introduce or enhance their apprenticeships.

A specialist in education and skills, Aberfield has a long-standing relationship with the college, having supported various projects with PR and marketing for over five years, most recently for its Skills Support for the Workforce Programme, free skills training for SMEs in Tees Valley and York, North Yorkshire and East Riding.