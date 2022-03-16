Aberfield appointed by John Winter

Aberfield Communications has been appointed by leading supplier of foundry and dental products, John Winter, to grow its customer base following the launch of two websites.

The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency will provide ongoing digital strategy, social media support, and SEO-driven blog content creation to help direct customers to its website, grow sales channels and expand John Winter’s engagement with decision makers in the foundry and dental industries.

Founded in the early 1960s as a foundry business, Halifax-based John Winter now specialises in the distribution and manufacture of both foundry and dental products, servicing industry-leading suppliers on a national and global level.