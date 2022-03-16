 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Aberfield appointed by John Winter

John Winter Aberfield
By Oswin Knuckles
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Aberfield Communications has been appointed by leading supplier of foundry and dental products, John Winter, to grow its customer base following the launch of two websites.

The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency will provide ongoing digital strategy, social media support, and SEO-driven blog content creation to help direct customers to its website, grow sales channels and expand John Winter’s engagement with decision makers in the foundry and dental industries.

Founded in the early 1960s as a foundry business, Halifax-based John Winter now specialises in the distribution and manufacture of both foundry and dental products, servicing industry-leading suppliers on a national and global level.

