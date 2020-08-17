Aberfield appoints consultant to support client wins

Aberfield Communications has continued to grow its client base during what has been a challenging time for many businesses, resulting in the recent appointment of Ella Blake as PR consultant.

Ella joins from Refresh PR in Manchester where she worked as an account manager, delivering B2B and B2C campaigns across a range of sectors including construction, food and drink, and technology.

Ella will be working on a variety of clients across Aberfield’s books, including Leeds Beckett University and Eight Fifty Food Group.