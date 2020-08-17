 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Aberfield appoints consultant to support client wins

By Tahmina Mannan
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
Ella Blake

Aberfield Communications has continued to grow its client base during what has been a challenging time for many businesses, resulting in the recent appointment of Ella Blake as PR consultant.

Ella joins from Refresh PR in Manchester where she worked as an account manager, delivering B2B and B2C campaigns across a range of sectors including construction, food and drink, and technology.

Ella will be working on a variety of clients across Aberfield’s books, including Leeds Beckett University and Eight Fifty Food Group.

