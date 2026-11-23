Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency, Aberfield Communications, has been appointed by specialist self-guided walking holiday provider Inntravel to support its brand growth and customer acquisition strategy.

Aberfield has been appointed to act as an extension of the Inntravel marketing team, delivering a broad programme of communications and marketing activity. The remit includes media relations, thought leadership, digital PR campaigns, influencer engagement, sponsorship, event and partnership opportunities, content and strategic marketing advice.

The agency will deliver a programme of proactive ongoing media and influencer activity designed to showcase Inntravel’s destinations and expertise, alongside larger brand-building campaigns. Both with the objective of driving consideration and customer acquisition among a new generation of travellers.