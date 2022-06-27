 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Aberfield Communications chosen by The Compleat Food Group

Aberfield
By Rob Lock
21 hours ago
Aberfield Communications has been appointed by The Compleat Food Group, producers of branded and own-label pastry, olives and antipasti, continental meats and plant-based food, as its trade PR and communications consultancy.

The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency, will provide ongoing trade and corporate PR through proactive media relations, content development and corporate profiling for the group. The agency will also manage and crisis and issues management.

