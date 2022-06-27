Aberfield Communications chosen by The Compleat Food Group
Aberfield Communications has been appointed by The Compleat Food Group, producers of branded and own-label pastry, olives and antipasti, continental meats and plant-based food, as its trade PR and communications consultancy.
The Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency, will provide ongoing trade and corporate PR through proactive media relations, content development and corporate profiling for the group. The agency will also manage and crisis and issues management.