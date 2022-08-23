 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Aberfield Communications expands with two appointments

By Rob Lock
7 hours ago
Aberfield Communications has appointed Erin Jones and Ben Ormsby as senior PR consultants.

Erin joins from Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All where she was head of marketing and communications. She brings with her eight years’ industry experience both in-house and agency side working on consumer, influencer and B2B campaigns across sectors including travel, construction, utilities, healthcare and education.

Ben joins Aberfield from TheBusinessDesk.com, where he was the Yorkshire editor covering the latest business news and affairs from across the county and was a key part in shaping its new media output throughout the pandemic.

