Aberfield Communications expands with two appointments

Aberfield Communications has appointed Erin Jones and Ben Ormsby as senior PR consultants.

Erin joins from Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All where she was head of marketing and communications. She brings with her eight years’ industry experience both in-house and agency side working on consumer, influencer and B2B campaigns across sectors including travel, construction, utilities, healthcare and education.

Ben joins Aberfield from TheBusinessDesk.com, where he was the Yorkshire editor covering the latest business news and affairs from across the county and was a key part in shaping its new media output throughout the pandemic.