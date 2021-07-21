 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Aberfield Communications launches SEO and paid digital service following appointment

By Rob Lock
1 day ago
L to R; Ian Briggs, Tim Downs and Gavin Oxley

Aberfield Communications, the Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency, has announced the launch of its digital marketing, SEO and PPC arm, following the appointment of Gavin Oxley as digital marketing and insight consultant.

This latest appointment will enable Aberfield to offer its clients a wider range of digital and insight services in-house, with SEO and paid digital campaigns available either as standalone service, or in conjunction with the existing services offered by the agency.

Tags:
Aberfield Communications