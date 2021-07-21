Aberfield Communications launches SEO and paid digital service following appointment

L to R; Ian Briggs, Tim Downs and Gavin Oxley

Aberfield Communications, the Leeds-based PR, social media and brand communications agency, has announced the launch of its digital marketing, SEO and PPC arm, following the appointment of Gavin Oxley as digital marketing and insight consultant.

This latest appointment will enable Aberfield to offer its clients a wider range of digital and insight services in-house, with SEO and paid digital campaigns available either as standalone service, or in conjunction with the existing services offered by the agency.