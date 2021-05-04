 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Acoustic selects Neo PR to expand global MarTech footprint in the UK

By Oswin Knuckles
3 hours ago
Neo PR

Neo PR has been appointed as UK PR agency by Acoustic, an open and independent marketing cloud and analytics provider.

Neo PR was selected because of its outcomes-based approach to deliver and bolster a bespoke thought leadership campaign, while also creating crucial media relationships to establish Acoustic at the forefront of the industry. Acoustic supports customers with products that enable email marketing, marketing automation, mobile marketing, marketing analytics, customer experience analytics, and other aspects of digital marketing.

