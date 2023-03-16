Activewear brand Dare 2b appoint Smoking Gun on retained basis

Dare 2b has appointed brand building marcomms agency, Smoking Gun, to manage its influencer marketing and wider public relations activity.

Smoking Gun will drive forward the digital strategy on a retained basis to deliver high profile influencer collaborations to build the brand, alongside media relations to support the brand’s growth.

Dare 2b joins Smoking Gun’s existing lifestyle portfolio, which also includes Interflora, Clogau and Landmann BBQs.