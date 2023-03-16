 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Activewear brand Dare 2b appoint Smoking Gun on retained basis

By Tahmina Mannan
9 hours ago
Dare 2b has appointed brand building marcomms agency, Smoking Gun, to manage its influencer marketing and wider public relations activity.

Smoking Gun will drive forward the digital strategy on a retained basis to deliver high profile influencer collaborations to build the brand, alongside media relations to support the brand’s growth.

Dare 2b joins Smoking Gun’s existing lifestyle portfolio, which also includes Interflora, Clogau and Landmann BBQs.

