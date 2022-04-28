 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Adam Williams leaves BBC Sport to join Sky Sports

Sky Sports
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Sky Sports Digital has appointed Adam Williams as a home page editor. He will be working alongside the team responsible for organising and subbing the order of stories which appear on the home pages of the Sky Sports website and app. He will also work closely with teams of output editors and reporters, from both text and video teams, on what is on the news agenda and how to complement and cross-promote what viewers see on linear platforms.

Adam joined on 25 April from his senior journalist role at BBC Sport after being with the team for just over a decade.

 

Adam Williams BBC Sport Sky Sports Digital

