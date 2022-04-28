Adam Williams leaves BBC Sport to join Sky Sports

Sky Sports Digital has appointed Adam Williams as a home page editor. He will be working alongside the team responsible for organising and subbing the order of stories which appear on the home pages of the Sky Sports website and app. He will also work closely with teams of output editors and reporters, from both text and video teams, on what is on the news agenda and how to complement and cross-promote what viewers see on linear platforms.

Adam joined on 25 April from his senior journalist role at BBC Sport after being with the team for just over a decade.