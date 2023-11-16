 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Additions and promotions at Full Fat

Full Fat
By Oswin Knuckles
27 mins ago
Full Fat has welcomed Petra Harrison as social media manager, bolstering a social team that recently added head of social Michael Baggs, influencer manager Natasha Molloy, and social account director Sophie Rea Long.

Additionally, the agency has appointed Keisha Radway as content creator, Advika Reddy as account executive, and Becca Fergus as account manager.

Full Fat has also made a number of promotions:

Isobel Fisher and Olivia Cowell have been promoted to account manager; Clara Pérez Miñones has been promoted to account director; Francesca Cray has been promoted to senior account executive.

