ADPR announces a new shareholder and board of directors

From left to right: Jenny Walford and Kate O’Sullivan

ADPR has a new shareholder and two new additions to the board.

Jenny Walford has been acting managing director for the past year while Kate O’Sullivan was on adoption leave. Kate has now returned to the business and Jenny has become a shareholder, joining the board as a company director. ADPR also welcomes Randy Weeks as non-executive director.

Kate and Jenny will be Joint Managing Directors of ADPR and will be working together to ensure the ongoing growth and development of the company.