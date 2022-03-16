 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

ADPR chosen by Recovapro

ADPR
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

ADPR has been appointed by Recovapro to deliver their PR and partnership activity across the UK.

ADPR will support them on their journey to becoming a brand that is inclusive to wider markets such as expectant mothers, those returning to work after years of working from home, and general health and wellbeing. The team will focus on increasing the visibility of Recovapro’s offering, by showcasing current and exciting new products through creative storytelling and partner integrations.

