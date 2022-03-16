ADPR chosen by Recovapro

ADPR has been appointed by Recovapro to deliver their PR and partnership activity across the UK.

ADPR will support them on their journey to becoming a brand that is inclusive to wider markets such as expectant mothers, those returning to work after years of working from home, and general health and wellbeing. The team will focus on increasing the visibility of Recovapro’s offering, by showcasing current and exciting new products through creative storytelling and partner integrations.