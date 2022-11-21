Adrian Murdoch becomes Deputy Editor for Capital Monitor
Capital Monitor has appointed Adrian Murdoch as deputy editor, covering sustainability more broadly in term of corporates, banks and asset owners. Adrian previously served as sustainable companies editor at the title.
