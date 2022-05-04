AE Live appoints Bubble Agency as its global PR and digital marketing agency
Bubble Agency will help elevate the company’s profile around the world, devising a targeted PR and marketing strategy to generate awareness of its services within the broadcast, live events and sports sector. As well as a press relations strategy, Bubble will be focusing on thought leadership and targeted profiling campaigns including celebrating AE Live’s 30th anniversary.