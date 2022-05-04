 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / PR

AE Live appoints Bubble Agency as its global PR and digital marketing agency

Bubble Agency
By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

AE Live has appointed Bubble Agency as its global PR and digital marketing agency.

Bubble Agency will help elevate the company’s profile around the world, devising a targeted PR and marketing strategy to generate awareness of its services within the broadcast, live events and sports sector. As well as a press relations strategy, Bubble will be focusing on thought leadership and targeted profiling campaigns including celebrating AE Live’s 30th anniversary.

