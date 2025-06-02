 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech / Trade

Afroze Zaidi starts as West Midlands Editor at TheBusinessDesk.com

By Siergiej Miloczkin
16 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

TheBusinessDesk.com has appointed Afroze Zaidi as West Midlands editor, covering business news for the West Midlands region. Previously, she was a freelance contributing writer at The New Arab.

Afroze Zaidi The New Arab TheBusinessDesk.com

