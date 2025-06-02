Afroze Zaidi starts as West Midlands Editor at TheBusinessDesk.com
TheBusinessDesk.com has appointed Afroze Zaidi as West Midlands editor, covering business news for the West Midlands region. Previously, she was a freelance contributing writer at The New Arab.
