Aimee Robinson joins Rock My Wedding
Rock My Wedding has appointed Aimee Robinson as ecommerce editor. In this role, Aimee will oversee all shoppable content, including guides, reviews, and round-ups, with a particular focus on fashion, beauty, and travel. She will be working closely with brands to develop affiliate partnerships, while also welcoming wider commercial collaborations, including sponsored content and paid partnerships.
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