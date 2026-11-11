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News / Consumer

Aimee Robinson joins Rock My Wedding

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
[email protected]

Rock My Wedding has appointed Aimee Robinson as ecommerce editor. In this role, Aimee will oversee all shoppable content, including guides, reviews, and round-ups, with a particular focus on fashion, beauty, and travel. She will be working closely with brands to develop affiliate partnerships, while also welcoming wider commercial collaborations, including sponsored content and paid partnerships.

Aimee Robinson Rock My Wedding

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