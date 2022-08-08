 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
alan. agency appointed for global campaign by Real Estate Consultancy Knight Frank

By Andrew Strutt
2 hours ago
alan. agency has been appointed by Knight Frank, the UK’s leading independent real estate consultancy, to launch Active Capital 2022 – its flagship global capital markets report.

alan. will create and implement a multi-channel campaign and marketing strategy for Knight Frank’s annual seminal report which offers a unique perspective on the outlook for global real estate investment. The global campaign will target institutional funds, private equity, pension funds, Ultra High Net-worth Individuals and the wider global real estate sector.

