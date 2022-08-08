alan. agency appointed for global campaign by Real Estate Consultancy Knight Frank
alan. agency has been appointed by Knight Frank, the UK’s leading independent real estate consultancy, to launch Active Capital 2022 – its flagship global capital markets report.
alan. will create and implement a multi-channel campaign and marketing strategy for Knight Frank’s annual seminal report which offers a unique perspective on the outlook for global real estate investment. The global campaign will target institutional funds, private equity, pension funds, Ultra High Net-worth Individuals and the wider global real estate sector.