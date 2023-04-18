 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alasdair Hooper leaves Reach plc for Formula 1

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
Formula 1 has appointed Alasdair Hooper as duty editor. Alasdair will be helping to manage and edit the Formula 1 website on the editorial side, and is interested in everything F1.

Alasdair  joined on 17 April from his content editor role at Reach plc national titles, and has also previously served as digital content lead for HertsLive.

 

