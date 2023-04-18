Alasdair Hooper leaves Reach plc for Formula 1
Formula 1 has appointed Alasdair Hooper as duty editor. Alasdair will be helping to manage and edit the Formula 1 website on the editorial side, and is interested in everything F1.
Alasdair joined on 17 April from his content editor role at Reach plc national titles, and has also previously served as digital content lead for HertsLive.
