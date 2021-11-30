 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alder strengthens ranks with pair of appointments

By Rob Lock
17 hours ago
Alder

Crisis communications specialist Alder has welcomed new specialist partner Sue Bishop and senior account manager Jack Myers.

Sue, who will specialise on clients in the education and charity sectors, was most recently director of external relations at the Headmasters’; and Headmistresses’; Conference, which represents the leaders of UK independent schools.

Jack was most recently a senior consultant at communications firm Woburn Partners, and before this worked for Palatine. He will work across Alder’s client portfolio, which continues to expand thanks to agreements with a growing number of partnerships with law firms and insurance companies, which refer their clients to the consultancy.

Tags:
Alder