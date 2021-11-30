Alder strengthens ranks with pair of appointments

Crisis communications specialist Alder has welcomed new specialist partner Sue Bishop and senior account manager Jack Myers.

Sue, who will specialise on clients in the education and charity sectors, was most recently director of external relations at the Headmasters’; and Headmistresses’; Conference, which represents the leaders of UK independent schools.

Jack was most recently a senior consultant at communications firm Woburn Partners, and before this worked for Palatine. He will work across Alder’s client portfolio, which continues to expand thanks to agreements with a growing number of partnerships with law firms and insurance companies, which refer their clients to the consultancy.