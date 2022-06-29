 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Aleesha Badkar promoted to deputy editor at My Imperfect Life

My Imperfect Life
By Amy Wilson
3 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

My Imperfect Life has promoted Aleesha Badkar to deputy editor.

Aleesha heads up beauty and fashion verticals and looks after shopping and eCommerce content. She would like to hear about anything beauty and fashion-related, including launches, evergreen content and product buying guides. She will also write My Imperfect Life’s ‘The Fix’ column, which covers releases across beauty, fashion, health, home and lifestyle.

Aleesha can be found tweeting @AleeshaBadkar.

Aleesha Badkar My Imperfect Life

