Aleesha Badkar promoted to deputy editor at My Imperfect Life

My Imperfect Life has promoted Aleesha Badkar to deputy editor.

Aleesha heads up beauty and fashion verticals and looks after shopping and eCommerce content. She would like to hear about anything beauty and fashion-related, including launches, evergreen content and product buying guides. She will also write My Imperfect Life’s ‘The Fix’ column, which covers releases across beauty, fashion, health, home and lifestyle.

Aleesha can be found tweeting @AleeshaBadkar.