Alex Clough promoted at Splendid Communications

Alex Clough
By Rob Lock
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Splendid Communications has promoted Alex Clough to the role of group creative strategy director. The move follows the agency’s launch last month of Splendid Collective, aiming to build a network of like-minded agencies with a shared vision to produce the most meaningful and effective creative work.

Alex Clough takes up the role following four years as creative strategy director, which saw him lead  brand building initiatives for the likes of Greggs, Jack Daniel’s, Harvester, Pot Noodle, Monkey Shoulder and Hendrick’s Gin.

Splendid Communications