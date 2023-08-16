Alex Douglas moves to Boutique Hotelier as Publisher
Boutique Hotelier has appointed Alex Douglas as a publisher. He will focus on driving the title forward both editorially and commercially not only in the UK but in the USA also.
Alex previously served as associate publisher for WatchPro.
