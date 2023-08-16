 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Alex Douglas moves to Boutique Hotelier as Publisher

Boutique Hotelier
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
Boutique Hotelier has appointed Alex Douglas as a publisher. He will focus on driving the title forward both editorially and commercially not only in the UK but in the USA also.

Alex previously served as associate publisher for WatchPro.

