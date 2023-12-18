 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Alex Lovell joins ITV News West Country from BBC Points West

ITV West Country
By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News West Country has appointed Alex Lovell as a newsreader. Alex, previously a presenter for BBC Points West for 18 years, joined ITV News West Country in December and will begin presenting from January.

Alex Lovell ITV News West Country

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alex Lovell
  • BBC Points West
    22 contacts
  • ITV News West Country
    22 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login