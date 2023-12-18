Alex Lovell joins ITV News West Country from BBC Points West
ITV News West Country has appointed Alex Lovell as a newsreader. Alex, previously a presenter for BBC Points West for 18 years, joined ITV News West Country in December and will begin presenting from January.
