Alex McCarthy named Editor at TSJ (Tile & Stone Journal)
TSJ (Tile & Stone Journal) has appointed Alex McCarthy as editor, covering the tile and stone industry in the UK and Ireland. Prior to this, he was a reporter at HPCi Media publications.
