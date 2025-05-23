 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alison Davidson Has Joined The English Home As Editor

The English Home
By Christina Pirilla
4 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The English Home have appointed Alison Davidson as the new editor at the monthly title.

Alison would like to inform PRs that she won’t be writing any features for the title, so PR’s should contact the team.

Alison Davidson The English Home

