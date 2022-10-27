Almara Abgarian announced as Deputy Editor at Jam Press

Jam Press has appointed Almara Abgarian as deputy editor. She will be working closely with editor-in-chief, Ben Nicholls, growing the business, their team and fine-tuning their editorial direction.

She will still be heading up the lifestyle and features desks, and running the day-to-day operations, while taking on projects such as expanding networks and relationships with publishers. Additionally, she’ll be helping the team on their newly-launched commercial department, Jam Prime.

Almara previously served as news & lifestyle editor.