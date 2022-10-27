 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Almara Abgarian announced as Deputy Editor at Jam Press

Jam Press
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Jam Press has appointed Almara Abgarian as deputy editor. She will be working closely with editor-in-chief, Ben Nicholls, growing the business, their team and fine-tuning their editorial direction.

She will still be heading up the lifestyle and features desks, and running the day-to-day operations, while taking on projects such as expanding networks and relationships with publishers. Additionally, she’ll be helping the team on their newly-launched commercial department, Jam Prime.

Almara previously served as news & lifestyle editor.

Almara Abgarian Ben Nicholls Jam Press

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Ben Nicholls
  • Almara Abgarian
  • Jam Press
    6 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login