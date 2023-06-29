Amanda Cameron joins APM Health
APM Health has appointed Amanda Cameron as health reporter. Amanda will be covering news about the European and US healthcare and pharmaceutical markets.
Amanda joins from her freelance health reporter role at The Health Media Ltd, and has also previously served as local democracy reporter role at Bristol Post.
Recent news related to APM Health Europe or Bristol Post
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Amanda Cameron
-
APM Health Europe
10 contacts
-
Bristol Post
11 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story