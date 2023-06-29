 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Amanda Cameron joins APM Health

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
10 hours ago
APM Health has appointed Amanda Cameron as health reporter. Amanda will be covering news about the European and US healthcare and pharmaceutical markets.

Amanda joins from her freelance health reporter role at The Health Media Ltd,  and has also previously served as local democracy reporter role at Bristol Post.

