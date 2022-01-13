AMBITIOUS PR makes five strategic hires

AMBITIOUS PR has made five strategic hires.

The five appointments signal a focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Sustainability communications and increased investment in AMBITIOUS’s Digital Communications and Media Relations expertise.

The newly appointed members of the AMBITIOUS team are:

Katy Barney, who joins as senior PR consultant from global advisory consultancy Project Associates, with a remit to develop and deliver ESG & sustainability communications strategies for clients across multiple sectors.

Joseph Wright, who joins as digital communications specialist from the global strategic communications firm Kekst CNC, will develop the company’s digital offer, bringing expertise in digital insights, creative content development and online reputation management.

Former Daily Telegraph football correspondent and senior regional news reporter Rob Stewart, who will use his frontline newspaper journalism experience to further develop the company’s specialist media relations offering.

PR consultant Simon Boddy, whose experience in the events industry, supporting some of the country’s largest events, as well as operating within the worlds of AV, tech and local authorities, will boost the company’s all-round capabilities in media relations, social media and communications strategy.

University of West of England business management graduate Maria Abshir, who joins AMBITIOUS as marketing assistant following a successful internship with the company through The Strive Internship.

Over the next 12 months, AMBITIOUS will focus on increasing its depth of expertise in each of its core sectors.