Amelia Murray joins Be Clever With Your Cash
Be Clever With Your Cash has appointed Amelia Murray as deputy editor. Amelia will be responsible for helping shape the editorial direction of Be Clever with Your Cash to ensure as many people as possible are benefiting from the personal finance content and to help the audience make the most of their money.
She covers all things personal finance including banking and savings, credit cards and utilities. She has a particular interest in unusual or surprising consumer money stories backed up with really strong data.
