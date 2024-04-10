 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Finance and Tech

Amelia Murray joins Be Clever With Your Cash

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Be Clever With Your Cash has appointed Amelia Murray as deputy editor. Amelia will be responsible for helping shape the editorial direction of Be Clever with Your Cash to ensure as many people as possible are benefiting from the personal finance content and to help the audience make the most of their money.

She covers all things personal finance including banking and savings, credit cards and utilities. She has a particular interest in unusual or surprising consumer money stories backed up with really strong data.

