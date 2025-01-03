Anasudhin Azeez joins London Daily

Anasudhin Azeez is joining Fleet Street-based LDD News Ltd as the editor of London Daily, a digital evening newspaper and monthly print magazine for Britain’s capital city.

Azeez was among the first journalists to adopt the Digital First strategy. In 2007, he introduced converged newsroom technology during the launch of Asian Lite newspaper in Manchester. This innovative approach, which won How-Do Newspaper of the year Award in 2012, integrates various forms of journalism to create content for print, online, mobile, and audio-visual platforms, ensuring a unified set of verified facts is delivered seamlessly across all media channels. The new community publication London Daily will adopt the same technology.

