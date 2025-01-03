 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Anasudhin Azeez joins London Daily

By Siergiej Miloczkin
3 Jan 2025
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Anasudhin Azeez is joining Fleet Street-based LDD News Ltd as the editor of London Daily, a digital evening newspaper and monthly print magazine for Britain’s capital city.

Azeez was among the first journalists to adopt the Digital First strategy. In 2007, he introduced converged newsroom technology during the launch of Asian Lite newspaper in Manchester. This innovative approach, which won How-Do Newspaper of the year Award in 2012, integrates various forms of journalism to create content for print, online, mobile, and audio-visual platforms, ensuring a unified set of verified facts is delivered seamlessly across all media channels. The new community publication London Daily will adopt the same technology.

Anasudhin Azeez can be reached by email.

Anasudhin Azeez London Daily London Daily (Monthly Print Magazine)

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Anasudhin Azeez
  • London Daily (Digital)
    1 contacts
  • London Daily (Monthly Print Magazine)
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login