Andrea Valentino named editor at Medical Device Developments
Progressive Media International has appointed Andrea Valentino as editor at Medical Device Developments, where he covers medical devices. Andrea is still a freelance journalist, covering a wide range of topics: culture, hospitality, cruise ships, features and architecture.
