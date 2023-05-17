Andrew Gaved is now editor at large at elemental and Installer
Lyrical Communications has appointed Andrew Gaved as editor at large across elemental and Installer. Andrew will focus on providing news and features content and hosting webinars and live events.
Andrew joined in April from his editor-in-chief role at H&V News and RAC Magazine. He can be found on LinkedIn here.
