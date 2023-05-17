 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Andrew Gaved is now editor at large at elemental and Installer

Elemental
By Martina Losi
18 hours ago
Lyrical Communications has appointed Andrew Gaved as editor at large across elemental and Installer. Andrew will focus on providing news and features content and hosting webinars and live events.
Andrew joined in April from his editor-in-chief role at H&V News and RAC Magazine. He can be found on LinkedIn here.

