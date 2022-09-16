 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Andy Cooper becomes Editor of Coast magazine

Coast
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Coast has appointed Andy Cooper as editor, taking over from the January 2023 issue. He will be responsible for all editorial coverage, which includes all topics relating to the UK coastline.

Andy joins from his previous group editor role at Archant Life South West which ended in August 2022.

Andy Cooper Archant Life South West Coast

