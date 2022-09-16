Andy Cooper becomes Editor of Coast magazine
Coast has appointed Andy Cooper as editor, taking over from the January 2023 issue. He will be responsible for all editorial coverage, which includes all topics relating to the UK coastline.
Andy joins from his previous group editor role at Archant Life South West which ended in August 2022.
